Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Decreased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.78.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

