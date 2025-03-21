Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

DDS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $360.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.54. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $328.00 and a 1 year high of $510.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $505,836.15. This trade represents a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

