Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 135,367 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,229,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,659,000 after acquiring an additional 369,847 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 938,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,984,000 after acquiring an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,618,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSD opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.31. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

