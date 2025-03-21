Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 358 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $129,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after purchasing an additional 185,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,612,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total value of $1,335,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,042,177.34. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,594 shares of company stock valued at $161,566,348 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,359.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,333.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,327.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

