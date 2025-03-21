Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,342 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 4.2% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $216,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 112,896.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,420,000 after acquiring an additional 381,590 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $222,871,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Netflix by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 399,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $355,803,000 after acquiring an additional 276,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $950.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $956.63 and a 200 day moving average of $854.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,746.55. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

