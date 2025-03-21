Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,200.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,293.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,312.51. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,142.91 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

