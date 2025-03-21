DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $139.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DTE. Barclays lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.13. 334,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $137.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

