Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $75.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BROS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.27, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 over the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 35.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after buying an additional 181,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $94,478,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 38.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 212,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

