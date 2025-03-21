Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Matthew Reindel Sells 767 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Reindel sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.11, for a total transaction of C$33,832.37.

Matthew Reindel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Empire alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Matthew Reindel sold 4,587 shares of Empire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.81, for a total transaction of C$200,956.47.

Empire Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$46.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire Company Limited has a 1 year low of C$31.45 and a 1 year high of C$46.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Empire Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMP.A. CIBC upped their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Empire from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Empire

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.