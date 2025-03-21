Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 10,073 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 136,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 119,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 65,902 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.34 on Friday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

