Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

