Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Globant by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,480,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $689,553,000 after buying an additional 88,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,368,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $469,316,000 after acquiring an additional 153,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,382,000 after acquiring an additional 96,257 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 802,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 470,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,564,000 after acquiring an additional 126,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Price Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.34. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.71.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

