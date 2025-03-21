Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,143 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.60.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $128.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $131.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.77. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $339,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,964.06. The trade was a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. This represents a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,630. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.