EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,906,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $172.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $288.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.47.

Get Our Latest Report on EPAM Systems

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.