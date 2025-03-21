Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DMAC Q1 Earnings

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $5.14 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $219.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 514,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 374,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 273,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 70,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

