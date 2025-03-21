Erasca’s (ERAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 305.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Erasca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Erasca Price Performance

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Erasca has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $418.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Erasca will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERAS. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

