Eric Palomaki Buys 1,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Palomaki bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $13,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 160,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,813.56. This trade represents a 0.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Eric Palomaki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 14th, Eric Palomaki purchased 1,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $14,010.00.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $21.00.
Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Core Molding Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
