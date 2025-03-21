Eric Palomaki Buys 1,000 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Palomaki bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $13,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 160,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,813.56. This trade represents a 0.63 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Palomaki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

On Friday, March 14th, Eric Palomaki purchased 1,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $14,010.00.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 106,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price target on Core Molding Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Core Molding Technologies

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.