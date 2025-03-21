Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eurocell had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Eurocell stock opened at GBX 160 ($2.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £162.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.43. Eurocell has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 191 ($2.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.89) price objective on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Alison Littley bought 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £2,615.80 ($3,391.86). Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

