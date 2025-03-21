Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP David Schrenk Sells 2,435 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $12,491.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,030.47. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Everspin Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

