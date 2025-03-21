Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) VP David Schrenk Sells 2,435 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $12,491.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 134,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,030.47. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Everspin Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %
Everspin Technologies stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $8.47.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.
