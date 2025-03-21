Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average is $118.05. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

