Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,320 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after buying an additional 718,266 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,089,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,027,000 after buying an additional 519,934 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 828,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,649,000 after acquiring an additional 373,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $46,120,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

EXR opened at $145.67 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.38.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,396,515 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

