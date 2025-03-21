FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.28.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $246.00 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $222.79 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

