Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDIS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,660,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 420,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,022,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,422,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,222,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $104.41.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.