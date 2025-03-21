Fiduciary Group LLC Has $284,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

