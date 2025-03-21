Fiduciary Group LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.84 on Friday. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monroe Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

