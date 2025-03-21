Fiduciary Group LLC Has $849,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.