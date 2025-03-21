Fiduciary Group LLC Invests $210,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,913,000 after buying an additional 627,253 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $45,115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 346,362 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 333,095 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 593,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 258,541 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

