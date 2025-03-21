Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

