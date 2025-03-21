Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Purchased by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

FDUS stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $694.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 71.37%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

