Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

