Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

