Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLEX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

