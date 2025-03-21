FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 93638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,873.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

