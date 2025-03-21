Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

