Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Issues Earnings Results

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Foresight Solar had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 0.94%.
Foresight Solar Stock Performance
LON:FSFL opened at GBX 81.42 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 121.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.23. Foresight Solar has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 95.20 ($1.23). The company has a market capitalization of £461.15 million, a P/E ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 0.27.
Foresight Solar Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Foresight Solar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 720.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Foresight Solar Company Profile
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.
