Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 444,942 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,815,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $1,908,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

