Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $52.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Dbs Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $40.72 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.