FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $161.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.35 and a 200 day moving average of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $158.92 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 120,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.