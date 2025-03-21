FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:LAR Decreased by Analyst

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LAR opened at C$3.53 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$3.98.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.