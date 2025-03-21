FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Entergy Issued By Scotiabank

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Entergy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.29. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share.

ETR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.32.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $84.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after buying an additional 10,347,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,103,000 after buying an additional 5,271,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

