FY2029 Earnings Forecast for ALTG Issued By Northland Capmk

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alta Equipment Group

In other news, COO Craig Brubaker sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,200. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.22%.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

Further Reading

