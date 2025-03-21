Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE:GOTU opened at $3.60 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 249.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 14.3% during the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 20.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 90,115 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

