GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.81 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

