Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Buys Shares of 21,314 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after buying an additional 381,594 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537,418 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,094,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,540,000 after purchasing an additional 313,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CP opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $90.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.