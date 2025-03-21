GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$69.64 and last traded at C$69.55, with a volume of 70475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.83.

Separately, Citigroup raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.25%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

