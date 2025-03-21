GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.27 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 626.1% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 331,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 286,127 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,268,000. Caxton Corp bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

