Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Fearnley Fonds

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 273.59 and a beta of 0.78. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

