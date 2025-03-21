Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,527,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,582 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 5.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $151,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

