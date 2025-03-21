Goodman Financial Corp Buys Shares of 9,773 iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EUSA opened at $94.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.