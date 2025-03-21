Goodman Financial Corp Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $177.41 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $159.39 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.98. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

